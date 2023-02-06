DefMin Tilvar: Air Base Kogalniceanu-symbol of manner in which the free world relates to security events

The Air Base "Mihail Kogalniceanu" is much more than a military base, becoming a "symbol" of the manner in which the free world relates to the security events which take place at east of Romania, National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar conveyed on Monday.

He toured, alongside Chief of the Defense Staff Daniel Petrescu, the 57th Air Base "Mihail Kogalniceanu" in Constanta county, told Agerpres.

"I have seen here all the inter-operability conditions which must be met by the forces acting together. Here, we have a constant training climate. For instance, today, I have witness an air policing exercise conducted with the Italian detachment. I had discussions with the command teams of the contingents deployed at the Mihail Kogalniceanu base and conveyed them our support, because the activity here implies ensuring the best conditions for the allied militaries and for our servicemen," the minister stated, according to a National Defence Ministry (MApN) release.

Commandant of the 57th Air Base, Comandor Nicolae Cretu presented a situation of the joint training activities through bilateral and multinational exercise hosted last year and in the prospect for 2023.

The visit's agenda also included a meeting with the command teams of the allied detachments deployed at the Mihail Kogalniceanu base - the US 101st Airborne Division, the Italian Forces detachment and a liaison team of the French Army.

The Romanian officials expressed appreciation for the consistent commitment of the allied forces deployed in Romania for strengthening security of the Euro-Atlantic space on the Eastern Flank, which, according to them, represents a clear proof of NATO's unity and solidarity in the context of the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the region.