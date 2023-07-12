DefMin Tilvar: We are in advanced phase of developing National Strategy on climate change

Romania is "in an advanced phase of developing a National Strategy regarding the approach to climate change in the field of Defense", stated Minister Angel Tilvar, in the context of the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding regarding the NATO Center of Excellence in the field of climate change and security.

The respective document marks the joining of Romania, as a sponsoring nation, to the center that will be hosted by Canada, the Defense Ministry (MApN) informs."Romania supported these initiatives at the allied level, and the interest given to this field is also reflected in the national programmatic documents. Moreover, I can state that we are in an advanced phase of developing a National Strategy regarding the approach to climate change in the field of Defense, which is intended to be adopted by the end of this year," the Romanian defense minister said.In recent years, the issue of climate change and its impact on security has emerged as a major topic on the allied agenda."NATO's Strategic Concept reflects the major challenge of climate change on the security environment, acting as a multiplier of threats and security risks and affecting, at the same time, the way in which the allied armed forces operate. Furthermore, NATO leaders proposed to confer the Alliance a role model at the international level regarding the understanding and adaptation to climate change", states MApN.Participating states will be engaged in a constant dialogue and exchange of examples of good practice implemented at the national level in the management of this problem and drawing recommendations regarding future activities at the level of international organizations.