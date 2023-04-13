DefMin Tilvar: We should look at the Black Sea as a strategic centre of gravity

The Black Sea should be seen as a strategic centre of gravity, Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar on Thursday told a conference on the security of the Black Sea region taking place in Bucharest under the auspices of the Crimea Platform.

Tilvar added that the region is gaining more relevance amidst Russia's war against Ukraine, informează Agerpres.

"I strongly believe, as many experts say, that we should look at the Black Sea as a strategic centre of gravity. Europe is facing the most complex and unpredictable security dynamics in decades, as Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine brought back the war on a large scale on the European continent," said Tilvar.

He went on to say that people should acknowledge the key role of the Black Sea region.

"The importance of the Black Sea is recognised both in the NATO Strategic Concept and in the EU Strategic Compass. The region has already been marked by three decades of risks and security challenges, including frozen conflicts," he said.

The Romanian minister recalled that Romania has stood by its neighbour and partner from the first day of the war.

"Russia has failed to divide us," said Tilvar, repeating that international aid for Ukraine was essential amidst the ongoing war. "We must continue to support Ukraine as long as it takes," he said.

OrganiSed by Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Defence together with Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defence and in partnership with Ukraine's Centre for Defence Strategies, the conference is the first event of this magnitude dedicated to the Black Sea co-organised by the two countries under the auspices of the Crimea Platform.