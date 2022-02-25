Demonstration exercise of Reinforced Air Police to be organized on Tuesday at Mihail Kogalniceanu Base

A demonstration exercise of Reinforced Air Police will be organized, on Tuesday, at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Base, informs the Ministry of National Defence.

"Allied troops carrying out Reinforced Air Police missions, together with Romanian Air Force airmen, in 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base will be visited on Tuesday, March 1, by the chiefs of the Air Force from Germany, Italy and Romania. On this occasion, from at 12.00, there will be a demonstration activity on how to jointly carry out a Reinforced Air Police mission, in which aircraft belonging to the German Air Force, the Italian Air Force and the Romanian Air Force will participate," reads a release transmitted on Friday by the Ministry of National Defence, Agerpres.ro informs.

The scenario of the exercise foresees the interception of a "target" aircraft, represented by a C - 27 J Spartan transport plane of the Romanian Air Force, which will depart from Base 90 Otopeni Air Transport.

"Currently, the Romanian Air Force carries out, together with servicemen from the air forces of Italy, Germany and the United States, enhanced Air Policing missions under NATO command for the defence of the national airspace. (...) Air Policing missions held jointly contribute to the development of the reaction and deterrence capacity, as well as to the consolidation of the interoperability between the Romanian, Italian, American and German Air Forces," the release also mentioned.