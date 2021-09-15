Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu is set to go to the Deputies' Chamber on Wednesday to participate in the "Government's Hour", agerpres reports.

The political debates, requested by the parliamentary group of the national minorities, will focus on: "The situation of the explosive increase of energy bills."

Last Thursday, the joint plenum of Parliament approved, with 339 votes "in favour" and one abstention, the draft decision on the establishment of a committee of inquiry to establish the causes of the substantial increase in natural gas and electricity prices.Minister Virgil Popescu announced then, in a post on Facebook, that he voted in favour of the establishment of the parliamentary committee of inquiry."I voted in favour of the establishment of the parliamentary committee to investigate into the increase in the price of energy and gas because I want all Romanians to find out the reasons why prices have risen. Here is one of the reasons: no new electricity production unit has been put into operation since 2015, from the building of renewable energy capacities," wrote the minister.He specified that an ordinance is currently being worked on aimed at "protecting millions of Romanians against the increase in the price of electricity and natural gas."