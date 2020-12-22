Deputies' Chamber/ Orban: Procedures to invest new Gov't - most probably throughout Wednesday

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, announced that Wednesday, most probably, the procedures to invest the new Government will take place.

"I inform you that, most probably tomorrow, the procedures to invest the Government will take place, as soon as the Prime Minister-designate sends the governing programme and the list of ministers to the two Chambers," said Orban, at the end of the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday.

He mentioned that the Joint Standing Bureaus will be summoned to establish the calendar of the investiture."We will summon the Joint Standing Bureaus and we will establish the calendar of the investiture, the hearings in the Committees and the plenum vote [date]," Orban said.President Klaus Iohannis designated, on Tuesday, Florin Citu as candidate for the position of Prime Minister, as proposed by the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR).According to the provisions of the Constitution, the candidate for the position of Prime Minister will request, within 10 days since designation, the vote of confidence of Parliament on the programme and the entire list of the Government.The Government programme and list are debated by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in a joint session. The Parliament grants its confidence to the Government by vote of the majority of deputies and senators.

