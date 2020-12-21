Deputies take the oath in new legislature of Chamber of Deputies

The deputies are taking the oath on Monday evening in a solemn meeting that began with the intonation of the National Anthem.

The swearing-in is done individually, by each member, from the rostrum of the Chamber of Deputies.

The Chamber of Deputies is considered legally constituted after the validation of two-thirds of the mandates of deputies and after the swearing-in of them. Lawmakers who refuse to take the oath are deemed invalid.The first to take the oath were representatives of the national minorities, who have 18 mandates.In the Chamber of Deputies, PSD (Social Democratic Party) has 110 mandates, PNL (National Liberal Party) counts for 93, USR PLUS alliance (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) have 55, Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) counts for 33, and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) has 21.

AGERPRES