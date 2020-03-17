Deputy Mircea Banias tests positive for infection with novel coronavirus

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that, following the tests ran on Saturday in Parliament, a single positive case has been confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection, namely that of Deputy Mircea Banias.

"According to his statements, he wasn't in direct contact with any of the MPs who were confirmed positive with the novel corornavirus, he did not participate in the political meetings attended by Senator Vergil Chitac and didn't travel to areas under advisory. Deputy Mircea Banias is asymptomatic. An epidemiological investigation will be started in his case in order to identify all contacts," the quoted source mentions

The GCS recommends all persons who were in direct contact with a person confirmed positive for the infection with Sars-CoV-2 virus to self-isolate at home and inform authorities in the shortest time possible.