Deputy PM Barna: DLAF blames me for how three beneficiary recruitment forms were filled out

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna says he has gotten from the media information in connection with the control note of Romania's Anti-Fraud Department (DLAF) and that according to it, he is blamed for the fact that in what regards three recruitment forms, the filling in was not done "face to face", but subsequently.

"The conclusions part, at least the one that has reached me, refers to, as far as I am concerned, only this activity of three forms the DLAF counselors deem I shouldn't have filled out, but they make a serious confusion about this. A project's recruitment activity doesn't mean the form the person is signing. The form is a finality of a few days- or weeks-long process where one finds the person, asks them for their resume, the person gathers their documents. Nobody is challenging that activity, neither the DLAF, nor the respective persons. It is only the said form they say it shouldn't have been (filled out), because they were not vulnerable persons, but experts, yet this is a technicality. They are employed within the project," Barna told a press conference today.

According to the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) co-chair, over 100 persons were involved in the project, considering that 7 to 12 persons were involved within each social economy structure.

"Obviously, the registration of each beneficiary was necessary in the social economy projects, a target group registration and the form filling out. I am being blamed for the fact that three forms - there are scores of forms in the project, obviously - the form filling out did not take place 'face to face' and this is the truth, they were filled in after the finalisation of the recruitment process, then they were sent to our Hqs., where I too have signed them. The grave confusion in this note, which I also red flag publicly, is this, from my point of view very erroneous attempt, to assimilate the recruitment activity of some beneficiaries with the formal filling out of the form via which they confirm that they are registering in the project and meet the conditions. A recruitment activity involves far more elements which otherwise were achieved: the person's identification, the resume's checking, the verification of compliance with the eligibility requirements in order to be part of the project," Barna added.

He mentioned that the DLAF is an administrative body that carries out verifications referring to the European projects and that if unclear things or suspicions are raised, they must be sent to the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA). Barna added that although he requested DLAF for information about the control note, he didn't receive anything.

"Following the publication of yesterday's article, I asked DLAF to send me the control note in which they were drawing conclusions regarding the activity of my projects. Yesterday, in the second part of the day, I received a message in which I was told, somewhat ironically, that they received my request and I will receive an answer within the deadline provided by law, but at the end of the day I was able to glean from the media a few pieces of this control note, those that refer to me and the conclusions of that control note and therefore I decided to convene this press conference, just to be very transparent and for all the information that reaches me to be relayed further in the public space, as I promised," the deputy prime minister said.