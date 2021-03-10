Deputy PM Barna: Voiculescu has USR PLUS 101pct support; transparency is part of good governance

Deputy PM Dan Barna points out that Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu has 101 percent support from the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR - PLUS) Alliance and that transparency is part of a good governance, according to AGERPRES.

"When we promised a revolution of good governance, we also referred to public data transparency. Besides, since 2013 Romania has been a member of the international initiative 'Open Government Partnership', whose scope is precisely making data transparent for reuse. It is, therefore, natural for a USR PLUS minister to act based on the ideas we endorsed before the elections. Vlad Voiculescu has my and the USR PLUS Alliance's 101 percent support. This will not change. Transparency is part of good governance," the USR Chairman wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Last week, the Health Ministry published new data on the pandemic and the vaccination centres in counties. Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said the intelligence services needn't have approved the publication of the number of COVID-19 tests processed in each county.

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that, following a discussion on Monday with the Government's Control Body, the institution would take note about law observance in regard to the Health Ministry's releasing the COVID data.

The Prime Minister pointed out on Wednesday that there isn't any conflict between himself and the Health Minister, mentioning that he was notified about the Health Ministry released data, a notification which he had to see through.