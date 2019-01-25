Deputy PM Birchall tackles gender equality on labour market at World Economic Forum in Davos

Ensuring equal opportunities for women and men on the labor market is an important objective of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council, said Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall, who represented the Romanian Government at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which took place between 22 and 25 January, being an annual event that gathers political leaders, diplomats, economists, representatives of major international companies.

According to a release of the Government sent to AGERPRES on Friday, on the sidelines of her participation in the works of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ana Birchall attended on Thursday the Women Political Leaders - WPL meeting and the roundtable on the potential of digital economy as a development engine for Central and Eastern Europe.

"Within the meeting on women's access to leadership positions, Deputy PM Ana Birchall conveyed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's appreciation for the WPL initiative, which proves, once again, 'the decisive role of successful women in building a better world, without prejudice and discrimination,' as well as the PM's sincere congratulations to all the representatives for the devotion with which they fight for more fairness and equal treatment and opportunities," the release mentions.

Furthermore, Birchall showed that the debates regarding the pieces of information included in the report on the Reykjavik Index (Reykjavik Index for Leadership) might lead to new ideas and solutions for improving the norms and practices in the area, and for increasing the share of women in leadership positions in public life, politics, or business.

The Romanian official also stated that gender equality is one of the fundamental values of the EU and ensuring equal opportunities between men and women on the labour market represents an important objective of Romanian's Presidency at the EU Council.

"An essential characteristic of all stable and transparent democracies, equal opportunities and treatment between women and men represents a factor that encourages economic development, promotes general welfare and leads to a more inclusive and more equitable society both for women and men," Birchall stated, as quoted in the release.

The roundtable regarding the benefits of digitisation for the states of the southeastern Europe highlighted the importance of inter-connectivity, which brings an important contribution to the economic growth and development, that can lead to a better integration at regional level.

"The Dancila Government grants a special importance to digitisation and cyber-security, these being one of the two weighty files managed by Romania during the Presidency at the EU Council, where our country can capitalise on its resources and expertise," the Deputy PM added.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Romanian Deputy PM carried out a series of bilateral meetings with President of the Swiss Confederation Ulrich Maurer, President of Colombia Ivan Duque Marquez, President of the Swiss National Council Marina Carobbio Guscetti, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, Foreign Affairs Minister of Japan Taro Kono, Polish Foreign Affairs Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, Slovak Minister of Foreign Affairs Miroslav Lajcak, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic Moldova Tudor Ulianovschi, and Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, to whom the Romanian official has sent the message of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila about the development, deepening and strengthening of bilateral relations, especially on the economic dimension.

Moreover, Ana Birchall also met with Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Angel Gurria and reconfirmed the importance that the Government pays to Romania's objective to join the Organisation. The Romanian official also carried out a meeting with Secretary-General of the UN Antonio Guterres, who commended Romania's involvement in the UN activities.

Read also: PM Dancila asks President Iohannis to sign appointment decrees of Development and Transport ministers

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Deputy PM Birchall also attended a series of events/debates in public communication conditions imposed by the Forum organizers, the release mentions.

AGERPRES .