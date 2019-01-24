PM Dancila asks President Iohannis to sign appointment decrees of Development and Transport ministers

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday requested President Klaus Iohannis, in virtue of his constitutional prerogatives, to observe the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) and sign the appointment decrees of the Development and Transport ministers.

"The second aspect is related to maintaining an uncertain situation at the level of the Development and Transport Ministries. The Government observed all the legal procedures and this blockage is unjustified. Consequently, I request Romania's President to observe the CCR decision, in virtue of his constitutional prerogatives of ensuring the observance of the Constitution and the good functioning of public authorities, and sign the appointment decrees so that the activity of the two ministries be carried out as efficiently as possible," Dancila stated in the beginning of the Gov't sitting.