Deputy PM Birchall: The Holocaust was living proof that unimaginable can become nightmare reality

"At the initiative of the UN General Assembly, on January 27, the international community commemorates those who have lost their lives in one of the darkest episodes in the history of humanity. The Holocaust was a living proof that the unimaginable can become a nightmare reality and that human nature can be not only sublimely good, but also terribly easy to be conquered by evil," Birchall says.In her opinion, the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust must create a moment of silence in everyone's hearts for the deaths of the 6 million Jews during the Second World War."It is our duty, of all of us, to reflect on this moment to ensure that such abominable acts are not repeated and to better understand our mission today, in a world of freedom, civilization and good co-existence," Birchall points out.She adds that, in such moments, which role is to never forget the horrors of the Second World War, she expresses all her compassion and solidarity with the Jewish people and those who have suffered "following such a gruesome event that left deep injuries in the souls and consciousness of Jews everywhere."