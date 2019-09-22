Deputy PM Fifor: Due to President's blockages, Romania invests less

Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Fifor said that 5 days have passed since the Constitutional Court's decision and 26 days since President Klaus Iohannis should have made the appointments of the interim ministers and mentioned that "because of the blockades of the President, Romania invests less, it absorbs less European money and entire communities of Romanians are deprived of development".

"The Constitutional Court has determined that Mr. Iohannis has blocked the Government and obliges him to issue "right away", that is to say IMMEDIATELY, the decrees appointing the interim ministers. There are already 5 days since the Court's decision and 26 days since it should have been done. During this time, on the table at the Ministry of Environment, for example, there are six investment projects for water supply worth 1.5 billion euros, from European funds. Due to the President's blockages, Romania invests less, it absorbs less European money and entire communities of Romanians are deprived of development, this is the "president" who proposes ironically "normal Romania"! I say "ironic" because in a normal Romania the citizens would send such President directly home! You have the opportunity to vote in the November elections!," Fifor wrote on Facebook on Sunday.The Constitutional Court of Romania on Wednesday admitted the notification regarding the legal conflict between the Government and President Klaus Iohannis, stating that the head of state is to issue "immediately" the decrees for the dismissal of ministers, as well as those for appointing the interim ones.