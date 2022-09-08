Deputy PM Grindeanu: Romania asks EC to redirect unspent funds during 2014-2020 exercise to infrastructure

Romania asked the European Commission to approve the use of that part of the funds earmarked for the 2012-2020 financial year that will remain unspent for transport infrastructure projects, until the end of 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, stated on Thursday.

According to him, all the funds allocated through the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme will most likely be used by May 31, 2023.

"Romania, as things look now, will not be able to spend all the money allocated for the 2014-2020 financial exercise by the end of 2023. There will be areas where it will not be possible to spend all the allocated amounts and then we submitted a request, two months ago, to the European Commission to allocate another 500 million from the money that would remain unspent by Romania to Major Infrastructure, which we can spend until the end of 2023. Why? Because the infrastructure, as I said, must remain a priority," stated Grindeanu, told Agerpres.

Minister Sorin Grindeanu and the head of the National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR), Cristian Pistol, participated, on Thursday, in the launch of works for the modernisation of National Road DN52 between Alexandria and Turnu Magurele.