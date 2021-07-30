Deputy PM Kelemen: Gov't committed to securing, seeking funds for all development projects

Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor national leader of the Hungarian Democratic of Union of Romania (UDMR) told the inauguration on Friday of an Olympic swimming pool in Targu Mures that the Government is committed to providing and seeking financial resources for all development projects.

Kelemen pointed out that working under his coordination there is also an inter-ministerial group for the drawing up of Romania's sports strategy, which could be adopted next year and on the basis of which numerous investment projects will be started.

"This government has been committed, from the very beginning, to providing and seeking financial resources for all development projects, for every community, for every region of the country, because a government does its job only if it serves the interests of the communities, if it develops and improves living conditions, if it opens up new perspectives for each person, family and community. We are seriously committed, hopefully exemplarily so, to this project and so that every day, every week, we may bring new projects, open up new ways for investment. It is a great honour that I coordinate two inter-ministerial groups: the inter-ministerial group to prepare Romania's sports strategy for the next 10-12 years, and in a few months' time we will be ready for the first stage. Early next year, somewhere in the spring of next year, the strategy will be approved at a government meeting," said Kelemen.

He added that the new strategy for sports will also entail the development of an infrastructure so that there is a possibility for high-performance athletes, for children, to have an opportunity to do all the desired sports.

He pointed out that the second inter-ministerial group he coordinates is for education and safe and sound schools.

On Friday, the Ministry of Development handed over the new Olympic pool to the City Sports Club of Targu Mures, which is about to start procedures for hiring staff and for getting all the necessary authorisations for its operation.

The compound comprises two pools, one for competition and one for warming up, with the main pool being the widest in Romania fitted with special technology.

The Olympic compound cost 24.5 million lei to build. It was funded by the National Investment Company. It has 800 seats in the stands and can host international swimming and waterpolo competitions.

The initial project was launched in 2008, with the tender won in 2010, but the investment was not carried out due to lack of funds. Funding for this project was approved in 2018, and a year later works on it started.