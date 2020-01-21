Deputy PM Turcan: Considering the trust PNL enjoys in Bucharest, we can win mayor office

Deputy PM Raluca Turcan on Monday evening stated that the PNL (National Liberal Party) candidate has chances to win the mayor office in Bucharest, considering the trust this party enjoys among the Bucharesters.

"Right now, considering the people we have in the party, we believe that our candidate will win the office of mayor in the Capital City. And we will have a very good candidate. (...) So I believe that, considering the trust PNL enjoys in Bucharest and the candidates that we have, we can win the Capital City's mayor race," Turcan told Realitatea Plus private television broadcaster.She further said "more concrete" discussions with the other right-wing forces on the topic of the candidate for the City Hall will only be carried out if the election of mayors is carried out in two rounds or polls show a risk for the PNL candidate not to win."If the studies tell us, the polls tell us there is a chance that our own candidate loses the race, which I don't think will happen, we won't ignore the signs, because we also need to have political responsibility. (...) But if the election of mayors is done in one round then yes, I believe we will have to have those discussions," said Turcan.