Deputy Seidler from USR: We ask for Minister Lucian Bode's resignation

USR (Save Romania Union) Deputy Cristian Seidler on Tuesday said that Lucian Bode must resign as Minister of Interior, after the Ethics Commission of the 'Babes-Bolyai' University published the results of the evaluation of his PhD thesis, arguing that President Klaus Iohannis previously stated that "if three sentences were plagiarized, the politician must go."

"Seeing today's decision of the UBB's Ethics Commission, we ask for the resignation of Mr. Bode. I remind you of the standard set by the President of Romania himself, who stated that if a politician plagiarizes even three sentences, then he must leave public office. In this case there were identified 1,925 words that were plagiarized, while there were only some fragments verified, representing approximately 10pct of Mr. Bode's PhD thesis," said Seidler, at the Parliament, told Agerpres.

The 'Babes-Bolyai' University from Cluj-Napoca has made public the conclusions of the analysis of UBB's Ethics Commission's analysis of the PhD thesis of the Minister of Interior, Lucian Bode, finding that there are "a number of deviations from good publishing norms - citation errors and some plagiarized fragments.'

In response, Bode claims that the paper "is fine," "the PhD titled awarded in 2019 is valid," stating that he will review the errors found.