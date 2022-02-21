 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Development Minister says project on seismic risk consolidation of building to be discussed by gov't in March

RFI.ro
Cseke Attila

The project regarding the seismic risk consolidation of buildings could enter the Government's agenda in March, the Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, informed on Monday.

"I expect that in March we will be able to discuss this legislative project at the government meeting. We have the approval of the Ministry of Finance on the inter-ministerial approval circuit, we have just received it last week, and we are next to submit the draft normative act to the Ministry of Justice. It is a very important legislative project. Firstly, because it comes with a different approach when it comes to the public interest in consolidating seismic risk in buildings," Cseke Attila told a press conference, Agerpres.ro informs.

He also said that the project creates the legal framework for the implementation of the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), which provides 217 million euros for the seismic risk consolidation of public buildings, respectively multi-residential buildings - apartment blocks.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.