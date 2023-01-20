DevMin Cseke signs 70 new contracts through PNRR

The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), Cseke Attila, signed 70 new financing contracts through component C10 - the Local Fund under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

Up until now, more than 3,500 contracts have been signed with financing from PNRR.

The contracts signed on Friday, with a total value of 104,825,268.77 RON, were concluded between the local public authorities from 63 administrative-territorial units and the Ministry of Development and aim to ensure the infrastructure for green transport, through the purchase of smart bus stations and smart urban furniture, the implementation of intelligent local management systems for the improvement of public services, the creation of GIS databases, the creation and expansion of video surveillance networks and the digitization of services at the locality level, as well as the moderate rehabilitation of some public buildings for the improvement of public services provided at the level of administrative-territorial units, Agerpres informs.

Through the three components of the PNRR, until now, 3,507 financing contracts have been signed, with a total value of 21,949,314,282.04 RON, the Minister of Development stated, according to a press release.