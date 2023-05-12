DevMin Cseke signs new contracts under Saligny Programme worth over RON 570 million.

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila have signed 37 new funding contracts under the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme, totalling RON 574,139,125.70, told Agerpres.

The signed contracts are designed for the rehabilitation and modernisation of streets and roads of local interest, the establishment or expansion of water supply and sewage systems, the rehabilitation of parking lots, sidewalks and pedestrian walkways, as well as the restoration of access bridges, the ministry reported on Friday.

With these projects, the number of contracts signed so far until under the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme amounts to 1,153, of a total value of RON 12,792,591,494.