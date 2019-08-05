DGASPC: Minor girl from Galati wasn't raped

The minor aged 14, who was found covered in blood on a street in Galati and helped by two policemen only when the passers-by urged them too, hasn't been raped as initially was believed, Deputy Director of the Social Assistance and Child Protection Directorate General (DGASPC) Ciprian Groza stated on Monday.

According to him, the girl left the foster home with a permission pass, met with her boyfriend, aged 15, and had consented sexual intercourse at his house, afterwards, following a haemorrhage, she arrived at the hospital.Groza mentioned that the minor told she wasn't assaulted and that the teenager loves her."It is an unfortunate case. A minor from a foster home, who went in the city with permission, arrived at her boyfriend where she had sexual intercourse, followed by that haemorrhage which she was hospitalised for. The most important thing at the moment is that she is safe from any danger. She left the foster home with a permission pass, from 17:00hrs to 20:00hrs. She did not return to the foster home at 20:00hrs because, unfortunately, she went to the hospital. The girl said that the boy is her boyfriend and she had several meetings with him. It is a 15 year old child, they met at his house. From her statements, she wasn't assaulted, she received psychological counseling and claimed he is her boyfriend and he loves her. Currently, a rape is out of the question, it was consented. Everything happened in the youngster's home, most definitely his parents weren't at home. The investigation is not yet final," Groza stated.A woman filmed a minor covered in blood on George Cosbuc Street in Galati and claims that she stopped a police car to intervene in this case. The video recording shows that the two policemen in the car, one of the members being a woman, remained in the vehicle, at a distance from the injured girl and only at the witnesses' insistence did they intervene and called an ambulance that transported the minor to the hospital for medical care.The two policemen are placed under disciplinary investigations.According to Galati County Police Inspectorate (IPJ), the two policemen are ranked agents, one of them graduated a school of agents, the 2016 class, whereas the other one was employed from an external source in 2017.During the disciplinary investigation their activity is not suspended.