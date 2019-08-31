Diaspora Minister Intotero: Priority to non-reimbursable funding for education projects for Romanian language learning

The Ministry for Romanians Abroad (MRP) grants priority to non-reimbursable funding for education projects devoted to the dissemination of the Romanian language, Minister Natalia Intotero said in her message on the Romanian Language Day.

"The Romanian Language Day gives us the opportunity to be united and solidary and to celebrate together the language that gives us identity. August 31 reminds us that our history was written in the same language and we have the duty to continue celebrating the treasure of our culture and proudly pass on this heritage. I have said it before and I repeat, wherever they are in the world, Romanians honour us in the countries where they have settled. The fact that they keep Romania in their hearts, regardless of where they live, helps them preserve the cultural and language identity, thus keeping in touch with the country and with other Romanians in their community. That is why, the Ministry for Romanians Abroad grants priority to non-reimbursable funding for education projects devoted to promoting Romanian language learning. We want all Romanians to be proud of the beauty of their language and of our country," the minister underscored.On the occasion of the Romanian Language Day, MRP released the list of winners of the "My Romania" essay contest, which saw the participation of children and youth in the diaspora, present in the ARC 2019 camps in Sulina, Oglinzi, Caprioara and Sacelu, a MRP press release reads.