Digital Transformation head: Gov't cloud is a private platform open to all companies

The government cloud project is a private platform with an architecture open to the companies that can contribute both to the delivery of hardware and software and to the development of new applications, president of the Romanian Digital Transformation Authority (ADR) Dragos Cristian Vlad told a specialist conference on Tuesday.

"Regarding the government cloud project, I want to underscore that it is just a component of a Romanian cloud computing initiative. The Government cloud Ordinance put up for public debate in March just outlined institutional responsibilities and powers, but it isn't a cloud solution. The cloud solution was the result of another stage of joint hard work, because in absence of specialized consulting and clear assignment of responsibilities, we undertook a hybrid solution in a private cloud. The government cloud is a private cloud platform supported by the data centers run by the Special Telecommunications Service, but also with hybrid solutions open to interconnecting with other data centers, with other cloud solutions that can be developed. This government cloud, as provided for in the NRRP, has four data centers that will interconnect with the computer system of the National Trade Registry Office, the computer systems of the Interior Ministry, and the data centers of other important institutions - such as the Finance Ministry through the National Tax Management Agency. The idea is to have systems interchange data. From our point of view, the cloud architecture is open to the companies that won't be kept away from participating in the supply of hardware and software, as well as in the development of new applications or the migration of those systems that require a digital transformation," Vlad explained.The Emergency Ordinance on the operationalization of the government cloud was released in decision-making transparency on March 17, 2022.Back then the ADR representatives emphasized that the implementation of the government cloud will bring concrete benefits for the administrative activity as well, ensuring public systems' interoperability, cutting red-tape by eliminating redundant or outdated administrative processes, ensuring a better cooperation and rapid sharing of information among all government institutions, rendering costs more efficient - as public institutions will no longer have to provide maintenance for hardware and software.Also, the government cloud service will allow the entrepreneur to find a one-stop shop for electronic public services and all the approvals and licenses required, integrated with the platform that processes payments for these services (Ghiseul.ro), with the digital identity authentication platform (PSCID) and the electronic public procurement management platform (SEAP).The publication "C@ municatii Mobile" organizes on Tuesday the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. The 25th Anniversary of Digital Communications in Romania".