DIICOT suspends its activity 4 hours a day as a protest over adoption of OUG No.7/2019

The General Assembly of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors decided on Monday to suspend its activity between 26 February and 8 March, between 08:00hrs - 12:20hrs, as a protest against the adoption by the Government of OUG No.7/2019, which amends the Justice Laws.

Read also:  PM Dancila: 'Not giving up on OUG 7/2019; some issues bring dissatisfaction, substantiated, they could be changed'

According to the DIICOT release, in this interval, only emergencies will be solved, namely the cases involving arrests or any other operative situations that cannot be delayed.

