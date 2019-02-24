PM Dancila: 'Not giving up on OUG 7/2019; some issues bring dissatisfaction, substantiated, they could be changed'

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Monday that the Government will not give up on OUG 7/2019, but that it will show flexibility, stating that some provisions of the ordinance amending the laws of Justice may be changed, if substantiated.

"I hope those who have grievances, who have come out in public and have expressed these complaints, come to this meeting at Victoria Palace, so that we can see what the issues they do not agree with, how they justify [them], and then we will make a decision regarding these issues. What I want to emphasize is the fact that we will not give up on this ordinance We have seen public outcry requesting that we give up on this ordinance entirely. We have always said that we demonstrate flexibility but that does not mean that we have to give up on the good things, because of the some's desire that we do so. Maybe some things bring dissatisfaction. Duly substantiated, they can be changed, and I think the dialogue is very important," the prime minister pointed out at the end of the meeting of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Permanent National Bureau, held at the Parliament Palace.

Viorica Dancila mentioned that she intended to have a meeting with the magistrates' representatives on Friday, but that she was abroad.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila invited for Monday, 15.30hrs, at the Victoria Palace, one representative of every magistrates' associations, as well as representatives of the Suprior Council of Magistrates, for discussions on the legislation in the field of justice.

AGERPRES .