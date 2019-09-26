 
     
Dinamo Bucharest, second consecutive win in men's handball Champions League

CS Dinamo Bucharest clearly defeated Danish team GOG Gudme, by 35-28 (17-12), on Wednesday evening, in the Stefan cel Mare Hall, in a match of Group D of the men's handball Champions League. 

Dinamo took the second consecutive win on home ground, after managing a 28-25 against IFK Kristianstad and an even match against Kadetten Schaffhausen (28-28). 

Dinamo Bucharest is the leader of the group, with 5 points, followed by GOG, 4 points, each having played 3 matches, Orlen Wisla Plock, 2 points, Chekhovskiye Medvedi, 2 points, Kadetten Schaffhausen, 1 point, IFK Kristianstad, 0 points. 

Dinamo will play the next match on October 12 away with Russian team Chekhovskiye Medvedi.

