Several diplomatic missions in Bucharest celebrated the National Culture Day online, with lyrics by Mihai Eminescu, whose birth, 171 years ago is celebrated on January 15, or with messages in support of the arts sector in general.

The German ambassador to Bucharest, Cord Meier-Klodt, had a more personal message, as he posted a video in which he sang the first lines of Eminescu's poetry "Mai am un singur dor" [One wish alone have I].

"Being a man from northern Germany, I immediately liked this quiet, melancholic, sober and simple atmosphere of this poem and this lied, as we say in German. So I present to you this gesture that is perhaps a little unusual and I hope you receive it with "Goodwill and generosity. Happy birthday in memory of the great poet Mihai Eminescu, happy birthday, Romanian culture!," said the Ambassador in his message, in Romanian.France's ambassador to Bucharest, Laurence Auer, also sent a video message from the French Institute in the Capital City."Here, at the French Cultural Institute in Bucharest, we practice culture every day. During the pandemic, we continue cultural exchanges and work in the literary sector. On this national holiday, culture allows us to look to the past, guided by the spirit of the the poet we celebrate today, Mihai Eminescu, but also to the future, because culture must be understood as a product in society and in the economy. I want to remind my Romanian friends that we stay by their side, to celebrate culture every day," said the French Ambassador.The Israeli Embassy marked this day with photos from various Romanian cultural spaces and with the message "Today we rejoice with all Romanians who celebrate their culture and we appreciate all those who wear it all over the world," he said on Facebook.Also, the Belgian Embassy in Bucharest celebrated the day of January 15, on Facebook, with the first lines of Eminescu's poem, "Au trecut anii ...[The years have passed ...].The National Culture Day - celebrated on January 15, the birthday of Mihai Eminescu - was established by law in 2010. Every year, on this day, artistic events take place throughout the country, but also in Romanian cultural institutions abroad.