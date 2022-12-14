Direct investments of non-residents in Romania up by 20.59 pct

The direct investments of non-residents in Romania totaled 9.399 billion euros in the first 10 months of this year, higher by 20.59% compared to the 7.794 billion euros from January to October 2021, according to the data published on Wednesday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

"The direct investments of non-residents in Romania totaled 9.399 billion euros (compared to 7.794 billion euros in the period January - October 2021), of which equity participations (including the estimated net reinvested profit) totaled a net value of 6.617 billion euros, and the intragroup loans recorded a net value of 2.782 billion euros," informs BNR.

The number of companies with newly established foreign capital in Romania increased, in the first ten months of 2022, by 30.7%, compared to the similar period in 2021, to 6,175 units, according to the data centralized by the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

The 6,175 new companies had a subscribed capital in the total amount of 35.060 million dollars, 2.7% lower than that of the companies registered between January and October 2021, of 36.028 million dollars.

In October 2022, as many as 652 companies with foreign participation in the share capital were registered.

Depending on the fields of activity, the most registrations were registered in September in wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repair (24.69% of the total), professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (21.78%), and transport, storage and communications (17.18%).

At the end of October 2022, there were 243,022 companies with foreign participation in the share capital in Romania. The value of the subscribed capital was 67.162 billion US dollars.

The largest number of companies with foreign participation was with investors from Italy, respectively 51,579 (subscribed capital of 4.009 billion dollars), but the highest value of social capital belongs to Dutch companies, respectively 12.599 billion dollars, in 5,842 companies.AGERPRES