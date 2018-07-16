Discussions about dynamics of Romanian-Australian political contacts, at Foreign Affairs Ministry HQs

State secretary for global bilateral affairs with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) Monica Gheorghita, welcomed on Monday the new ambassador of Australia to Romania, having her official residence in Athens, Greece, Kate Logan, for the presentation of letters of credence, opportunity for the two officials to appreciate the dynamics of the political contacts and evoke a cooperation between the two states, at an international level.

According to a press release sent by MAE to AGERPRES, the state secretary pointed out the special significance of the year 2018, when Romania and Australia mark 50 years since establishing diplomatic relations. Gheorghita opined that this anniversary moment offers the opportunity of stimulating Romanian-Australian governmental dialogue and reiterated the interest of the Romanian side to materialize the visit to Bucharest of the Australian chief diplomat, Julie Bishop.Monica Gheorghita highlighted the necessity of boosting efforts for consolidating economic and commercial collaboration, capitalizing in this direction the success of the contract closed for building a state of the art icebreaker in eastern Galati, for the Australian Marine.Also, she referred to the collaboration opportunities in science and education, especially by continuing cooperation between Romania and Australia for the research of the Antarctic and closing partnership deals among universities.In the context of Romania taking over the presidency of the EU Council as of January 1 2019, Monica Gheorghita highlighted that our country will support all demarches to promote negotiations upon the Free Trade Agreement between the EU and Australia, as well as develop cooperation in the field of security, within Australia - NATO relations.