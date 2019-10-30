Dismissed PM Dancila calls 2015 Colectiv deadly fire deep wound requiring strong sense of responsibility

The Colectiv tragedy remains a "difficult" lesson, "a deep wound" in the memory of Romanians that requires a strong sense of responsibility on the part of all, dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday.

"October 30, 2015 has gone down in our memory as one of the saddest days, when the destinies of dozens of young people were ended. This terrible tragedy must keep the conscience of the society alive and re-awaken the deepest feelings: love for the fellow people, compassion, solidarity, as well as respect for the life and safety of the citizens. The Colectiv Tragedy, the symbol of deep-going national pain, remains a difficult lesson, a deep wound in the memory of the Romanians that implicitly requires a strong sense of responsibility and high vigilance from all," said Dancila.She added that "a difficult road" remains for mending things that do not work, which has to be taken responsibly and "without political overtones.""We need to open our eyes and acknowledge when things are not working, to fix them together - state organisations and authorities, political forces and civil society - to step in as quickly as possible against actions that endanger the safety of the citizen. Rapid response measures, improvements in legislation and medical services have to be developed and permanently adjusted for reality. It is necessary for us to continue investment in healthcare, in means of rescue, in staff training, as well as in all that means saving human lives. It remains a difficult road, which must be walked responsibly without political overtones. As for myself, regardless of my political capacity, I will firmly support any project designed to contribute to increasing citizen's safety, improving medical services and rapid responses," added Dancila.She voiced solidarity with the bereaved families and wished good health to the injured in Colectiv. "I will continue to be with the grieving families who have lost loved ones. At the same time, I wish good health to those injured in the terrible fire and power to heal the wounds of their bodies and souls," said Dancila.