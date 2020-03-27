Distribution outside of Romania, during pandemic, of biocidal products - temporarily suspended

The distribution outside of Romania, during the pandemic, of biocidal products used to ensure the prevention of the diseases associated with the infection with the new coronavirus has been temporarily suspended, according to an order of the Minister of Health, published in the Official Journal.

"The distribution of raw materials used in the manufacture of TP1 and TP2 biocidal products, as well as of TP1 and TP2 biocidal products, as defined according to (EU) Regulation no. 528/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 22 May 2012 regarding the provision on the market and the use of biocidal products, is suspended starting with the date of this order,'' reads the document.

The order was issued on March 25 and published Thursday evening in the Official Journal.