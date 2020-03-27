 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Distribution outside of Romania, during pandemic, of biocidal products - temporarily suspended

Inquam Photos / George Calin
coronavirus test covid

The distribution outside of Romania, during the pandemic, of biocidal products used to ensure the prevention of the diseases associated with the infection with the new coronavirus has been temporarily suspended, according to an order of the Minister of Health, published in the Official Journal.

"The distribution of raw materials used in the manufacture of TP1 and TP2 biocidal products, as well as of TP1 and TP2 biocidal products, as defined according to (EU) Regulation no. 528/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 22 May 2012 regarding the provision on the market and the use of biocidal products, is suspended starting with the date of this order,'' reads the document.

The order was issued on March 25 and published Thursday evening in the Official Journal.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.