Dobrovolschi:PSD's Dragnea knowingly misleads public opinion by claiming President spent only part of money allocated

President's spokesperson Madalina Dobrovolschi said on Tuesday that social-democrats' leader Liviu Dragnea knowingly misleads the public opinion by claiming that the Presidential Administration has spent only part of the money allocated.

"The argument raised publicly by Liviu Dragnea to justify this significant budget cut is a completely false. The PSD president knowingly misleads the public opinion by saying that the Presidential Administration has spent only a part of the money allocated," Madalina Dobrovolschi said at Cotroceni Palace.She added that the Presidential Administration has ongoing contracts and amounts committed until August 3."As mentioned in the addresses sent to the Government, but also to the Ministry of Public Finance, the Presidential Administration has ongoing contracts and amounts committed until August 3 for their payment amounting to 80pct of the approved budget, that is 45.85 million lei," Dobrovolschi said.According to the head of state's spokesperson, the Presidential Administration "will have major difficulties" in meeting its ongoing contractual obligations and supporting the institution's activities in the second half of 2018, the acquisitions needed for official activities being impossible to achieve at the level which was planned.She underlined that blocking the President's activity by the Government, through measures such as a negative budgetary rectification, is likely to affect the proper functioning of the state."The situation generated by the Government through this negative rectification proposal is extremely serious and creates the premises for the President of Romania not to be able to carry out his activity and exercise the powers of representing the state, with the violation of the provisions of Article 6 of Law 47/1994, but also the principle of loyal cooperation between state powers," said Madalina Dobrovolschi.