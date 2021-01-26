Doctor Valeriu Gheorghita: Vaccines are also effective against new strain from UK

The chairman of the National Coordination Committee for activities on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday that the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines are also effective against the new strain from the UK.

"Yes, at the moment, the data are very good, namely the effectiveness of these vaccines is the same also for the strain in the UK and which, unfortunately, we see that is emerging in Romania as well. As such, it was a reason why we wanted to speed up the vaccination campaign and increase the number of people vaccinated daily, precisely to ensure the protection of as many people as possible in a shorter period of time. It was also the reason why we decided to advance the stage 2, as of January 15. As you know, it was scheduled for early February," he told a news conference.

Asked if it is possible for employees in key fields to give their place to vaccination to the elderly or the chronically ill, Valeriu Gheorghita appreciated that such a gesture is a proof of solidarity."I think it is a commendable gesture. From my point of view, it shows solidarity in a difficult time for everyone, especially for Romania. We must give priority to vulnerable people, the elderly, people with chronic diseases, who are in dire need of vaccination at this time," he said.