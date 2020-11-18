Dozens of agricultural producers and workers are protesting in front of Gov't building over closure of markets

Dozens of producers and workers in the agricultural sector coming from several areas of the country are participating, on Wednesday, in a protest in Victoria Square, in front of the Government building, against the decision of the Government to close markets that function in enclosed spaces, according to AGERPRES.

The protesters affiliated to several organizations in the sector are chanting "Open the markets!" and "We want to work, not die!" and are bearing placards with messages such as: "Supermarkets win, peasants evacuated in the cold!", "We want concrete solutions, not peasants evacuated from markets!", "Markets for Romanian producers!", "Support the peasants! Your support is the seed if our action".

During the protest, several representatives of agricultural producers and workers were received in Victoria Palace, the Government seat, for discussions with representatives of the Government.

The requests of agricultural producers and workers are: amending the Government Decision that regulated the closure of markets, agri-food halls and local markets organized in enclosed spaces; the urgent and strategic support of the local market and short food chains in conditions of safety for public health, including by compensation of losses suffered by peasants and small producers affected by the closure of markets in enclosed spaces, established by joint agreement through consultations with the associations of small-scale producers; access to markets for small producers; respecting the international obligations regarding human rights in the agri-food sector; the participation of peasants and small producers in decision-making and permanent dialogue with the authorities at the central level.