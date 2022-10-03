Dozens of film productions at Hungarian Film Days, taking place in 19 towns in Transylvania

Dozens of cinematographic productions will be presented to the public, between October 5-9, at the Hungarian Film Days festival, which takes place in 19 towns in Transylvania.

"The Hungarian Film Days are starting in Cluj. Dozens of productions will run between October 5 and 9 at the Hungarian Film Days/Filmtettfeszt 2022. Emotional roller-coasters, moral dilemmas, absurd and entertaining situations and joyful moments await film lovers who want to watch the best Hungarian films of the past year and meet their creators, but also to find out interesting facts about the history of film. Films for children, documentaries, short films will be screened at the Hungarian Film Days, and a party with a DJ will also be organised. The festival will take place in 19 towns in Transylvania, and the films will be screened in 26 theaters," according to a press release sent on Monday by the organizers, told Agerpres.

According to the source, entry to all screenings is free and each film will benefit from Romanian subtitles.

"At the festival will be screened 10 new feature films, recent Hungarian productions, four masterpieces of Hungarian cinematography, three documentaries, short films and ten films participating in Filmgalopp, the competition of Hungarian films from Transylvania, as well as art films produced in Hungary, awarded at important international profile festivals. The official opening of Filmtettfeszt will take place on Wednesday, October 5, from 18:00 at the Victoria cinema, with the screening of the film Six Weeks, directed by Noemi Veronika Szakonyi which tells the story of a teenage girl who becomes pregnant and must choose between keeping the child or continuing her career as a table tennis player. Moviegoers are awaited with a varied selection of films. Among the feature films of the current edition is the Slovak-Czech-Ukrainian co-production 107 Mothers (Cenzorka/Censor), directed by by Peter Kerekes, which features the inmates and guards of a women's penitentiary in Odessa, Ukraine," reads the organisers' press release.

Three documentaries will also be presented at the Hungarian Film Days festival, two of which were made by Romanian directors.

"This year's selection of short films is partnered with Friss Hus (Fresh Meat), the most prestigious international short film festival in Hungary. The selection includes the best films from this year's edition of the Budapest festival, including some that have had the international premiere in Sarajevo or Annecy. The little ones are also expected at the cinema! For them, the organizers have prepared the animation The Archer and whatever (A kuflik es az Akarmi) and the film Hands off dad! (El a kezekkel a papamtol). Another important point in the festival's program is Filmgalopp, the competition of Hungarian documentaries from Transylvania. This year, 10 talented young people will present their creations," the cited source mentions.

The festival is organized by the Filmtett association from Cluj and is at its 22nd edition.