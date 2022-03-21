Dozens of people protest in Bucharest against war in Ukraine

A few dozens people, of all ages, Romanians and Ukrainians, protested on Sunday evening in Bucharest, against the war in Ukraine.

The action was organized under the slogan "Stop Putin - Stop War".

The people, who initially gathered in University Square, wore Ukrainians flags and displayed messages against the aggression that Russia is carrying out in Ukraine: "Stop crimes against Ukraine", "We stand with the people of Ukraine!", "Not War!", "Stop Russian aggression!" "#Saveourchildren. #StopwarinUkraine. "Stopputler", "Russian soldiers kill Ukrainian civil people".

"Ukraine is a free country and we do not want Russians in our country. We want free people, in a free country. We want peace, we do not want any Russians in our country, we want Ukrainians in Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine," said a young Ukrainian woman.

"I would like to thank all Romanians that received us here. My child and I are feeling well, because we are protected, because you are helping us, because you have a beautiful heart and you are helping everyone who is running away from the Russians," said another participant.

Throughout the march towards the Russian embassy, the people chanted "Glory to Ukraine", "Stop war", "Freedom to Ukraine", "Slava president Zelensky", "Putin - criminal".

The protesters sang the Ukrainian anthem in front of the embassy of the Russian Federation.

"Russian soldiers are killing Ukrainians, they are killing Ukrainian people. (...) We are worried for our country, we are worrier for our parents. (...) Pray for our country, pray for our people. We thank the Romanian people, we thank Romania for the support," said the Ukrainians present at the protest.

The action was organized by the "21 Decembrie 1989" Association, to which the Association of Romanian Civic Forum joined, the "Ioan Barbus" Foundation, the "Corneliu Coposu" Foundation, the "Timisoara Initiative" Federation, RePatriot, the Association of former political detainees in Romania.

"It was a day of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and those that are in trenches, that are defending Ukraine's holy land," said the chairman of the "21 Decembrie 1989" Association, Teodor Maries, at the end of the protest.

The protest went on without incidents.