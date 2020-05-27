Draft emergency ordinance establishing some active measures after 1 June, at first reading in Gov't meeting

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban showed on Wednesday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that the draft emergency ordinance establishing some active measures after 1 June will get the first reading.

"We have introduced it for a first reading. Pay attention, it should come into force before 1 June, because it basically regulates the matter of the active measures that we are taking such as maintaining furlough, new active measures after 1 June, which means that it should come into by 1 June. Thus, we have introduced it for a first reading and we'll carry out a meeting tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," PM Orban said.

The clarifications came after the Labour Minister representative mentioned that the bill has been drafted, but the social partners made numerous proposals related to it.

"We have the draft emergency ordinance establishing some active measures after 1 June, which is why we need to have this draft law's first reading, because, yesterday, we received many proposals from the social partners related to it. It undergoes approval. It will produce its effects," the Ministry representative said.