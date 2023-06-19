Draft law on establishment of Film and Cultural Investment Office approved by Senate

Senators adopted on Monday the draft law for the approval of Government Emergency Ordinance No. 39/2023 on the establishment of the Film and Cultural Investment Office, as well as for the establishment of certain institutional measures relating to the management of the state aid scheme to support film culture and film production in Romania.

The provider of the state aid scheme will be the Ministry of Culture and its administrator will be the Film and Cultural Investment Office, a public cultural institution with legal personality, subordinated to the Ministry of Culture, financed from its own revenues and subsidies granted from the state budget through the merger of the Cinematographic Creation Studio in Bucharest and the VIDEO ART studio, public institutions with legal personality, subordinated to the Ministry of Culture, which is being dismantled.

The Senate is the first chamber notified in this case, the Chamber of Deputies being the decision-making body.AGERPRES