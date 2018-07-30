Driver of car registered in Sweden, no offence against Romanian legislation (EUROPOL's trade union)

The man driving the car registered in Sweden with personalised registration plates containing foul language at ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) has not committed any offence against the Romanian legislation in the absence of explicit provisions that ban the use of these plates, Cosmin Andreica, EUROPOL trade union leader says.

"In the absence of explicit provisions banning the use of these plates, that citizen did not commit any offence in relation to the Romanian legislation. We do not want the Romanian Police's institution to be used as political tool because some people don't like a string of letters on a registration plate," Andreica told private TV broadcaster Digi24.The Road Police Brigade have drawn up a criminal case in the name of the man for committing the crime of "the driving on public roads of a vehicle registered in another state, which does not have the right to run in Romania," a deed provided for in article 334, paragraph (4) of the Criminal Code. The police officers are conducting investigations, under the coordination of the Prosecutor's Office with the district 3 Court, so as to establish the factual situation and the international traffic regime on the territory of the European Union states.The press released images with a car running in Romania having personalised registrations plates that contained foul language at ruling Social Democratic Party.The situation was also tackled by Sweden's Embassy in Bucharest, on its official Facebook page, in a message in English. Sweden's Embassy to Romania wanted "to clarify the fact that the personalised registration plates issued by the Swedish Transport Agency are valid within the European Union." The diplomatic mission specifies that "the personalised registration plates must always be accompanied by official documents both for the original plates and for the personalised ones."