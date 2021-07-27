Easing of Covid restrictions as of Aug. 1, mask mandatory indoors, but also outdoors under certain circumstances

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has approved a set of coronavirus easing measures applicable as of August 1 for the organization of shows, sports and private events, rallies, workshops, as well as in bars, clubs, discos and gaming halls.

According to CNSU Decision No. 50 adopted on Monday evening, cultural, artistic and entertainment activities, as well as private events (weddings, baptisms, memorial gatherings etc.) can be held both outdoors and indoors, with a strict number of participants who are required to wear a protective mask, depending on the 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the respective locality; proof of vaccination is mandated, or proof of a negative RT-PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before, or a certified negative result of a rapid antigen test no older than 24 hours; access is also allowed for persons who are between the 15th and the 180th day after the confirmation of the COVID-19 infection.

Children under the age of 16 are not counted in the maximum number of participants in private events.

Starting August 1, the organization of rallies and demonstrations will be allowed with a maximum number of 100 people, if the 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the respective locality is higher than 2 and less than or equal to 3 per 1,000 population, and with a maximum number of 500 persons if the 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the locality is less than or equal to 2 per 1,000 population, with the observance of the relevant health protection rules.

Last but not least, the decision proposes that bars, clubs, discos and gaming rooms work at 70 percent of their indoor capacity in the interval 5.00 a.m.- 02.00 a.m., if the 14-day cumulative infection rate in the locality is higher than 2 and less than or equal to 3 per 1,000 population, and at maximum capacity if the 14-day cumulative infection rate in the locality is less than or equal to 2 per 1,000 population. CNSU also decided that access to these establishments is allowed only for people who are Covid vaccinated and who are 10 days after the completion of the full immunization plan.