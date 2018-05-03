EC forecast: Romania's GDP growth at 4.5 pct in 2018, budget deficit to widen to 3.4 pct of GDP

The European Commission further affirms its estimates for Romania's economic growth this year at 4.5 percent and projects a 3.9 percent advance of GDP in 2019.

According to the Spring 2018 Economic Forecast released on Thursday by the European Executive, the budget deficit is supposed to reach 3.4 pct of GDP in 2018, and widen to 3.8 pct in 2019.



The inflation rate is seen rising to 4.2 percent this year and then slowing down to 3.4 percent in 2019, while the unemployment rate is forecast to be 4.5 percent in 2018 and 4.4 percent in 2019.



The current account deficit is seen reaching 3.6 percent of GDP in 2018, and 3.9 percent in 2019, while the government debt will hit 35.3 percent of GDP this year and 36.4 percent of GDP in 2019.