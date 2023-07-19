ECC2023/ Two events from UPT Campus Creativ, under EP high auspices

Two of the most important events within UPT Campus Creativ/Creative Campus - Open Campus Night / European Researchers' Night and FAST - Festival of Architecture Schools - will take place under the high auspices of the European Parliament, a release from the organisers sent to AGERPRES says.

These are the only events within the national cultural programme Timisoara - European Capital of Culture in 2023, which benefit from the moral support of the European Parliament, the aegis being granted to a limited number of non-commercial events. This symbolic patronage received from Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, puts the project UPT Creative Campus on the map of innovative initiatives,

"The patronage is a sign of trust and appreciation for the type of events we have prepared for this year within the UPT Creative Campus project. Through the aegis of the European Parliament offered to the two events combining art, technology and science, we have a new validation that what we create in our community can spark discussions with real impact on university life and society," said Alexandru Luca, project coordinator.

The campus of the Polytechnic University of Timisoara becomes between July and December 2023 a platform for social, cultural and urban regeneration. UPT Creative Campus brings to the attention of the public a programme with a significant impact on the life of students and the entire university community, but also on the community of Timisoara.

"1,380 students, 60 young researchers, 130 academics, 50 invited specialists and experts, 200 pupils, 50 pre-university teachers and 10 project partners will be involved in this pioneering project that will host exhibitions, events, workshops, urban and artistic interventions," the source mentions.

One of the most complex events within UPT Creative Campus is the Festival of Architecture Schools, organized together with the Romanian Order of Architects. It will bring together for the first time in Romania the 5 faculties of architecture in the country and other 2 in the Euroregion and will include presentations of internationally renowned architects, exhibitions, workshops and conferences.

The second event organized within UPT Creative Campus that will take place under the aegis of the European Parliament is Open Campus Night / European Researchers' Night. On September 29, the campus of the Polytechnic University of Timisoara will host a large meeting between the Timisoara community and researchers from several European countries, in order to translate for the general public, in an interactive way, topical research in various fields.

Three exhibitions, works that approach interdisciplinary fields such as materials engineering, architecture and urbanism, created as a result of collaboration between UPT teachers and artists from countries such as Romania, Norway, Holland and Belgium will be present on campus.

In addition to exhibitions, UPT research laboratories will be opened to be visited by the general public.

The event will also host three multimedia and virtual reality installations made by researchers from Serbia, Austria and the Netherlands.

The events are open to the general public and can be visited free of charge - Open Campus Night / European Researchers' Night on 29 September and Festival of Architecture Schools from 2 to 5 November.