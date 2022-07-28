EconMin: 'Part of the industry has already cut down gas consumption because of market considerations'

A part of the industry, such as the metallurgical one, has already cut down gas consumption against the background of the decrease in production due to market considerations, because of the reduction of orders and not because of considerations related to the availability of gas, the Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, said in Sibiu on Thursday, in answering a question regarding the measure of voluntary reduction of gas consumption at the EU level by 15pct.

Asked about the industrial sectors considered to be non-essential and which could be affected by a possible decision to reduce gas consumption, the Minister of Economy said that the industry, especially the heavy industry is not included in the category of essential industries, and pointed out that, although there were no problems regarding the availability of gas, some of the companies have reduced consumption depending on the market.

"The EC discussed the possibility of a voluntary 15pct reduction in gas consumption. The industry, mostly the heavy industry, according to the definitions in force, is not included in the category of essential industries. (...) There is a very clear definition at the European level, we are talking about critical sectors and we know that population and energy production are critical sectors we will not touch. For the other industrial sectors, as far as I know, there is an order of the Ministry of Energy that says how action will be taken in crisis situations. An order that was published in April this year," said Florin Spataru, Agerpres.ro informs.

Minister Spataru underscored that there is currently no state initiative to reduce gas deliveries to the industry.

Florin Spataru said that part of the metallurgical industry has reduced gas consumption, in the context of reduced production, as a result of the decrease in orders.

Florin Spataru pointed out that currently our country has a gas reserve of 1.8 billion cubic metres, representing 55pct of the gas stock for the winter period, being exceeded by about 10pct compared to the intermediate storage target until August 1.

Spataru mentioned that, taking into account the current gas stock level and the situation from the previous year, there will be enough natural gas for the next winter period.

On Thursday, Florin Spataru paid a working visit to Sibiu, to companies that produce car spare parts and discussed with businessmen from the German Transylvania Economic Club.