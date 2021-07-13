Economic prognosis, among most optimistic, challenges on economic policies level not lacking

President Klaus Iohannis said, on Tuesday, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Corps of Expert Accountants and Authorized Accountants in Romania (CECCAR).

'Presently, the economic prognosis is among the most optimistic, yet challenges on the level of economic policies are not at all lacking. We desire balanced reforms and consistent investments, in order to obtain concrete benefits and exact results, such as the labor submitted by accountants in our economy. We all know the importance of the role that economists, but also accountants have in basing economic policies, in consolidating financial discipline or in ensuring the transparency and predictability that the economy needs," said the head of state in the message presented by the presidential adviser Cosmin Marinescu in the opening of the event "The National Day of the Romanian Accountant, the 17th edition. The Centennial of the Regulated Accounting Profession in Romania."

He mentions the necessity to ensure a solid economic and financial education and emphasizes that the business environment needs the support of accountant in order to recuperate the shortcomings created by the recent crisis, but also in order to access European funds."The pandemic context proves, once more, how important the digital transition is for supporting an efficient business environment. Digitization and information technology are making their presence felt in each profession, bringing new benefits and opportunities. Your profession should capitalize as much as possible on the advantages of digitization, globalization and externalization of support services and to constantly adapt to the innovations that are already changing our perspectives and our way of working. The business environment in Romania still needs support from specialists in your profession, in order to recuperate the shortcomings related to the most recent crisis, in order to efficiently access unprecedented European funds allotted to our country, investments by which to change the economic and development policy direction of Romania," Iohannis showed.He showed particular appreciation for the support that accountants around the country gave to the business environment in the pandemic year, stating that, since establishment and until present, CECCAR has consistently evolved in the direction of professionalizing the accounting activities of Romania, agerpres reports.