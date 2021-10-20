 
     
Education Ministry: 16,168 preschoolers, pupils and 5,590 employees in education infected with COVID-19

A number of 16,168 preschoolers and pupils and 5,590 education employees were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, the Ministry of Education informed on Wednesday.

According to the same source, following the centralization of the reports from the pre-university education units, on Wednesday, the epidemiological situation is the following:

* Preschoolers/students confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: 16,168, Agerpres informs.

* Education employees confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: 5,590 people;

* Units with face-to-face activity suspended in full as a result of the application of art. 3 paragraph 2 of the joint order (request from the unit and approval of the ISJ/ISMB): 563;

* Education units teaching exclusively in online system following the application of art. 6 paragraph 2 of the joint order (at least 50pct of the number of suspended classes): 123;

* Education units teaching exclusively in online system following the application of art. 6 paragraph 9 of the joint order (DSP investigation, CJSU decision): 202;

* Education units teaching face-to-face, but which have at least one class/group with teaching in the online system: 3,958;

* Number of children/pupils studying online - regardless of the cause: 587,434 (approximately 20pct of the total number of students and preschoolers in the education system.

 

