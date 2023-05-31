Education Ministry: Over 1 billion EUR for endowment of pre-university education units.

The Education Ministry announced on Wednesday the completion of the assessment process of the projects submitted for the endowment of pre-university education units and related units - children's palaces and clubs, psycho-pedagogical assistance cabinets, sports clubs, told Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, 2,538 projects will be financed for 5,846 beneficiary education units.

"We have completed the assessment process of the projects submitted for the endowment of pre-university education units and related units (children's palaces and clubs, psycho-pedagogical assistance cabinets, sports clubs). We will finance through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) a total of 2,538 projects for 5,846 beneficiary education units. The total eligible amount without VAT is 1,024,237,402.96 EUR," the Ministry of Education mentions.

The investments include: school cabinets (including by subjects, psycho-pedagogical assistance, sports halls) equipped with furniture and sports equipment, including digital equipment, science laboratories equipped with specific furniture, digital equipment and teaching materials, computer laboratories equipped in kindergartens, primary, secondary, high school and other related units, workshops endowed with teaching materials and equipment.