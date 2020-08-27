EduMin Anisie on begining school: Decision is up to each education unit

Education Minister Monica Anisie said on private B1 TV on Wednesday evening that the decision on how students will present themselves to the classes will be taken by the board of directors of the education unit, which will submit the proposal for approval to the school inspectorate and the Public Health Directorate, which will then be submitted for approval to the Emergency Situations Committee.

"We gave local autonomy in this way, because the principal of the teaching unit, the director of the local DSP can know best what is happening locally, not from the central level to take for everyone the same measure," explained the minister.

Regarding school medical offices, Minister Anisie said that there are currently not enough physicians and nurses in the school offices, but a bill tabled in Parliament provides for the unblocking of posts for the teaching staff, non-teaching staff and medical staff needed for these offices.

"Through the bill that I passed through the Government and tabled it in Parliament, I asked for the unblocking of posts for the teaching staff, non-teaching staff and for the physicians and nurses in school offices. You known very well that in Law 55 - the law in which measures for the state of alert are provided - the hiring contests were banned even for the teaching positions," the minister of Education said.

Finally, asked if she was afraid of dismissal following the censure motion, Anisie replied: "I would like to characterize this approach of the Social Democratic Party with one word - irresponsibility. So, I am not afraid of this censure motion."