EduMin Anisie to pupils at the beginning of school year: You can overrun any obstacle

Minister Monica Anisie has sent a message to pupils, at the beginning of the school year, telling them that they must be aware of the importance of education and also that they need to observe measures of prevention of the novel coronavirus.

"Dear pupils, you must be aware of the importance of education, and also that you must observe the rules meant to stop the virus from spreading! You have the power you need, and together we can overrun any obstacle! Your involvement matters! Good luck to you all and you have all my good thoughts!" Anisie wrote on her Facebook page on Monday morning.In a message to the pupils, parents and the teaching staff, the Minister of Education underscored that "this is, for everybody, an unpredictable and complicated year, but with many opportunities at the same time."Approximately 2,800,000 pupils and pre-school children are starting the courses of a new year on Monday, under special conditions, considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Some of them will begin online, while other schools will adopt a hybrid scenario, with half of the pupils in the classroom and half online.