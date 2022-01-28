EduMin Cimpeanu announces other 5,660,000 tests will reach schools before next week

A total of 5,660,000 COVID-19 tests will arrive in schools this weekend, until the beginning of next week, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, informed on Friday.

"Given the epidemiological evolution and the importance of complying with health regulations along with responsible testing, 5,660,000 tests will reach schools this weekend, before the beginning of next week. Also, 5,000,000 protective masks have already reached schools. We sent 10.54 million tests to schools last week and we are sending 2.3 million tests more this weekend, to schools and kindergartens," informed Minister Cimpeanu.

He added that at this time, "stocks are provided in all schools" for tests scheduled for the first decade of February, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I call once again for strict observance of health rules and responsible reporting of test results, so that the educational process carried out in conditions of health security is affected as little as possible," the Minister said.